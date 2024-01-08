Popular NJ fast-food chain is getting its first drive-thru in the state

🍔 New Jersey's first Shake Shack drive-thru opens this week in North Brunswick

🍟 Guests can order in the drive-thru lanes or do digital pre-ordering

🍔 Free cold cups and keychains will be handed out on opening day

NORTH BRUNSWICK — New Jersey’s first Shake Shack drive-thru is set to open in North Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 11, according to The North Brunswick Mayor’s Facebook page.

The drive-thru shack will open at 240 Grand Avenue starting at 11 a.m.

Shake Shack's first drive-thru

It might be hard to believe but, yes, this is the chain's first drive-thru in New Jersey.

There was supposed to be another drive-thru Shake Shack a few years ago in Hasbrouck Heights but that never happened because of zoning rules and a lawsuit by Starbucks.

New Shake Shack experience in North Brunswick

According to The Patch, the North Brunswick location will offer guests both the in-Shack dining experience, as well as a drive-thru, the first of its kind in the Garden State.

The drive-thru will feature a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system, and a separate pick-up window.

While guests will be able to directly order in the drive-thru lanes, digital pre-ordering ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack app and online at www.order.shakeshack.com will be available soon.

On opening day, guests will receive custom Shake Shack cold cups and keychains, The Patch reported. Also, Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold that day at the North Brunswick location to Rutgers Gardens, the 180 acres of designed gardens, plant collections, a student-run vegetable farm, and trails through Helvar Woods.

