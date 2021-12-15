Shake Shack is adding another NJ location, and this one will have a drive-thru

The fast-food wars in the Garden State are heating up: New Jersey’s first drive-thru Shake Shack has been approved for Hasbrouck Heights, Bergen County.

According to TapInto.net, the borough approved plans for the construction of the 2,100 square foot building on Rte. 17 this week; the plans call for a dual queue drive-thru and a 900 square foot patio seating area. The interior will be for ordering and pick up only.

The new New Jersey location is part of a larger strategy by Shake Shack to expand its drive-thru and drive-up offerings, according to industry website Restaurant Dive. The chain has committed to opening 10 drive-thrus in 2022 as well as 45 to 50 new stores in total, its largest expansion to date.

There are currently 12 Shake Shacks in New Jersey, with locations in Princeton, Paramus, Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Eatontown, the Garden State Plaza, Hoboken, Livingston, Marlton, on the Parkway in Wall, Parsippany, and Wayne.

Shake Shack opened its first drive-thru location this month in Minnesota; the restaurant, located in an outdoor mall, includes a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window. Guests can order while in the drive-thru lanes or order ahead via the company's app and website.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in NYC; it went public in 2014 and now has 250 locations worldwide.

The new store in Hasbrouck Heights should be constructed in about six months the planning board was told.

