Woman drowns in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ hot tub

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — A woman drowned in a hot tub on Tuesday.

Hasbrouck Heights police were called to a house and found an unconscious woman lying on the ground. First responders administered CPR in an attempt to revive the woman but pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that no foul play was involved but they continue to investigate the circumstances of the drowning. Police did not disclose the woman's identity or the address of the home.

Hot tub safety

According to the Jacuzzi brand, hot tub bathers should observe certain precautions:

Staying in the tub for more than 20 minutes at a time can cause the body to overheat.

People with high blood pressure or heart conditions should consult with a doctor.

Drinking too much alcohol can cause people to pass out and dehydrate.

Not drinking enough water can cause dehydration and overheating.

Medications that cause drowsiness can result in bathers passing out and overheating.

Drownings in New Jersey

The drowning was the 16th in a string of drawings across New Jersey since April.

The most recent was a 7-year-old Newark girl who police found drowned at the bottom of a pool that was being rented for a family party in Teaneck. Her mother, Kaylah Johnson, angrily blamed her cousin for not keeping an eye on her daughter during the party.

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River after being pulled from the ocean off Sheridan Avenue in Seaside Heights on Saturday night, according to Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

9 dumb NJ laws they say actually exist

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.