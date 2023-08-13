Retired NJ man stages robbery to murder wife, cops say

❗ A North Jersey man is charged with murder

❗ He is accused of killing his wife and trying to hide his involvement

❗ The couple had lived in the home since 1996, property records show

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — A 71-year-old man is accused of killing his wife and plotting to cover up the murder.

Michael Manis is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecrating human remains, third-degree hindering the apprehension of oneself, and fourth-degree false report to police. He was arrested Sunday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hasbrouck Heights police were called to Manis's home at 110 Hamilton Avenue on Sunday around 5 p.m., Musella said.

Manis had picked up the phone and called 911 to report that his wife had been killed. He told police that he had just arrived home and found his wife's body, Musella said.

Michael Manis's home in Hasbrouck Heights (Google Maps) Michael Manis's home in Hasbrouck Heights (Google Maps) loading...

But an investigation found that Manis had actually killed his wife on Friday and staged a robbery to conceal the murder, Musella said.

Authorities did not identify Manis's wife. Property records show that the home on Hamilton Ave has been owned by Michael and Judith Manis since 1996. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the BCPO to confirm the victim's identity.

Manis is now retired, according to authorities. State records show he owned his own company — Michael Manis Lighting, LLC — and ran it out of his home in Hasbrouck Heights.

In 2014, the state Board of Public Utilities suspended the company from all New Jersey Clean Energy Programs. Documents show that he submitted the same improperly altered forms multiple times and that the board issued the suspension for "intentional misconduct."

Report a correction

