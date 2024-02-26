I’m obsessed with this crazy NJ breakfast food: Have you tried it?

I know, I know, we all love our bagels in New Jersey. We all have our favorite spot. Even better if there’s pork roll (fine, North Jersey “Taylor ham”) involved.

That said, this Garden State restaurant cafe is upping our breakfast game.

Allow me to introduce you to the Croffle: basically the love child of a light, buttery croissant and a crispy waffle.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

I’m a sucker for a good portmanteau, especially if it involves a waffle. *Chef’s kiss*

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

Cafe Hasbrouck Heights has made their croissant + waffle hybrid a staple of theirs, with various toppings, making each one an adventure for your taste buds.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

That’s right, there’s a Fruity Pebble croffle. This is basically an orgy of breakfast foods.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

Then there’s their Nutella croffle, which I would marry if it were legal.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

For others with a sweet tooth, there’s also an Oreos croffle and a S’mores croffle.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

The croffle is made by adding a sugary coating to croissant dough which is then pressed in a waffle maker.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

Is your mouth watering yet?

They also offer coffees, bubble teas, and lattes for you to wash down your breakfast with.

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

@cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram @cafehasbrouckheights via Instagram loading...

The restaurant is located at 246 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Height, NJ, open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Or you can place an order for deliver by clicking here.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.