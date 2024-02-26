I’m obsessed with this crazy NJ breakfast food: Have you tried it?
I know, I know, we all love our bagels in New Jersey. We all have our favorite spot. Even better if there’s pork roll (fine, North Jersey “Taylor ham”) involved.
That said, this Garden State restaurant cafe is upping our breakfast game.
Allow me to introduce you to the Croffle: basically the love child of a light, buttery croissant and a crispy waffle.
I’m a sucker for a good portmanteau, especially if it involves a waffle. *Chef’s kiss*
Cafe Hasbrouck Heights has made their croissant + waffle hybrid a staple of theirs, with various toppings, making each one an adventure for your taste buds.
That’s right, there’s a Fruity Pebble croffle. This is basically an orgy of breakfast foods.
Then there’s their Nutella croffle, which I would marry if it were legal.
For others with a sweet tooth, there’s also an Oreos croffle and a S’mores croffle.
The croffle is made by adding a sugary coating to croissant dough which is then pressed in a waffle maker.
Is your mouth watering yet?
They also offer coffees, bubble teas, and lattes for you to wash down your breakfast with.
The restaurant is located at 246 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Height, NJ, open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..
Or you can place an order for deliver by clicking here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
