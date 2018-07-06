Fireworks not over! Where to find them Friday, Sat in NJ

TRENTON — If it's fireworks you still want, or haven't had a chance to see, there are still plenty of displays to choose.

Display times and locations listed are subject to change without notice due to weather or other concerns. Check the individual display website for information.

Fireworks in Atlantic County:

Atlantic City

Buena Vista/Richland

  • Date: Saturday, July 7 (rain date: Saturday, July 14)
  • Location: Michael Debbi Park
  • Website: buenavistanj.com

Bergen County

Ramsey

  • Date: Saturday, July 7
  • Location: Finch Park
  • Website: ramseynj.com

Fireworks in Burlington County:

Bordentown

Florence

  • Date: Saturday, July 7
  • Location: Veterans Park (behind Municipal Complex)
  • Website: florence-nj.gov

Fireworks in Cape May County:

Wildwood

  • Date: Friday, July 6  POSTPONED until Sunday, July 8
  • Location: Beach
  • wildwoodsnj.com

 

Fireworks in Mercer County:

East Windsor

  • Date: Saturday, July 7 (raindate: Saturday, July 14)
  • Location: Etra Lake Park
    Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Middlesex County:

Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick

  • Date: Friday, July 6 (postponed from Tuesday, July 3)
  • Location: Crossroads South Fields on Major Road
  • Website: southbrunswicknj.gov

Monmouth County

Atlantic Highlands

  • Date: Friday, July 6
  • Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
  • Website: ahnj.com

