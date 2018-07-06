Fireworks not over! Where to find them Friday, Sat in NJ
TRENTON — If it's fireworks you still want, or haven't had a chance to see, there are still plenty of displays to choose.
Display times and locations listed are subject to change without notice due to weather or other concerns. Check the individual display website for information.
Fireworks in Atlantic County:
Atlantic City
Buena Vista/Richland
- Date: Saturday, July 7 (rain date: Saturday, July 14)
- Location: Michael Debbi Park
- Website: buenavistanj.com
Bergen County
Ramsey
- Date: Saturday, July 7
- Location: Finch Park
- Website: ramseynj.com
Fireworks in Burlington County:
Bordentown
- Date: Saturday, July 7
- Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
- Website: bordentowntownship.com
Florence
- Date: Saturday, July 7
- Location: Veterans Park (behind Municipal Complex)
- Website: florence-nj.gov
Fireworks in Cape May County:
Wildwood
- Date:
Friday, July 6POSTPONED until Sunday, July 8
- Location: Beach
- wildwoodsnj.com
Fireworks in Mercer County:
East Windsor
- Date: Saturday, July 7 (raindate: Saturday, July 14)
- Location: Etra Lake Park
Website: east-windsor.nj.us
Middlesex County:
Monmouth Junction/South Brunswick
- Date: Friday, July 6 (postponed from Tuesday, July 3)
- Location: Crossroads South Fields on Major Road
- Website: southbrunswicknj.gov
Monmouth County
Atlantic Highlands
- Date: Friday, July 6
- Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
- Website: ahnj.com
