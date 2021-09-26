Fire at American Dream closes indoor ski slope at NJ megamall

EAST RUTHERFORD — An electrical fire at American Dream very early Saturday prompted a massive response and left the mega mall's indoor ski slope attraction closed for at least a week.

The Meadowlands Fire Department was joined by more than a dozen nearby departments to help extinguish the fire after 4 a.m., as reported by the Daily Voice, citing the State Police.

No one was injured in the incident, according to an update on the Big SNOW Facebook page, which said it was still assessing the damages.

Any ticket holders would receive automatic refunds while the attraction remained closed.

The fire was being considered non-suspicious after initial investigation, police said.

