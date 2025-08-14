🔴 16 people in Princeton detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

🔴 Migrant justice activists want their families to be supported by taxpayers

🔴 State constitution has rules about donations from municipalities

PRINCETON — As immigration enforcement activity rises in New Jersey, a group of activists is requesting that taxpayers directly support the families of people rounded up by ICE.

It's a demand that's in direct response to ICE agents detaining 16 people in Princeton, including 15 people at a landscaping company on Harrison Street.

The grassroots migrant justice group, Resistencia en Acción NJ, operates in Princeton.

Its stated mission is to "defend the migrant community," and it offers them programs and English classes.

Now, its organizers are asking the municipality of Princeton to directly help the families of the detained individuals.

Maral Sahebjame, an organizer with Resistencia, said to News 12 New Jersey that the group wants to work with the Princeton Council.

“We know that they have things to offer, whether they be financial, be they legal services, be they human resources in terms of expertise in different areas," Sahebjame said.

State constitution stops New Jersey towns from giving direct payments

However, Princeton isn't allowed to do what Resistencia is asking of the municipality.

According to the state constitution, Article 8, Section 3:

No county or municipality can "give any money or property, or loan its money or credit, to or in aid of any individual, association or corporation."

The municipality also can't give money in the form of a donation to Resistencia or any other group to help the families.

"No donation of land or appropriation of money shall be made by the State or any county or municipal corporation to or for the use of any society, association or corporation whatever."

Is Princeton giving money to unauthorized migrants?

Councilwoman Mia Sacks said that Princeton does not provide financial assistance to unauthorized immigrants.

"The municipality does not provide direct assistance but, through its human services department, makes referrals to appropriate resources and services," Sacks said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.

However, nothing is stopping the community from helping.

"Princeton is fortunate to have an abundance of organizations and individuals who are generous in their support for community members in need of financial, legal, and other assistance," Sacks said.

Resistencia en Acción NJ is collecting donations for its Rapid Response Emergency Fund, which the group says will protect families from ICE and deportations.

