Final Pub Crawl of 2022 in Bordentown, NJ

It’s officially Bordentown Walking Tours' third and final tour of the year and they’re going out with a bang.

This weekend, their Ghost Story Pub Crawl Tour is on again and it’s not too late to reserve your spot. In this spooky yet festive pub crawl, you’ll be able to have some good drinks and food, all while learning about some of the histories of Bordentown at the same time.

You’re probably wondering what ghost stories have to do with Christmas time. I was too, but apparently telling ghost stories during the holidays dates back to the Victorian era when this was super common to do this time of year.

Even though the cold months are here, it’s never too old for a nice bar crawl and Bordentown is the best for it! Every bar in the town is so close to each other and it’s just a scenic little town to walk through.

During the holidays, it’s just fun to get out and do festive things, so this is the perfect way for you to round up the 21+ troops.

Based on Bordentown Walking Tour’s Facebook, with the purchase of your ticket you’ll be able to get four drinks, something to eat at four stops of the tour and of course, be in on some of Bordentown’s best ghost stories!

The event is all happening this Saturday, December 10th, so make sure you go online and buy your tickets now while space is still available! This event really is so unique and cool. For more info, go to their website.

