NEWARK — It appeared to be a bad way to start the school year: A screaming match in a hallway that needed to be broken up by a vice principal.

Except it was all a set up to surprise the school administrator on her birthday.

A video posted by RLS Metro Breaking News shows what appears to be a confrontation between two students at Newark Arts High School.

Enter vice principal Tameka Green-Foote to break things up. Things quickly calm down as the students burst into "Happy Birthday" and balloons drop from the ceiling. Another student rolls out a cake as Green-Foote blows kisses to the students.