Fifty thousand bees found in Jersey City building

Wow. An estimated fifty thousand bees had taken up residence in a building in Jersey City, and, yes, it was an occupied apartment building. According to CBS 2 in New York, a professional beekeeper had to be called in to remove them .

The bee keeper, identified in the story as just Mickey, used a cherry picker on the four story building in order to tear off the copper molding. Behind the molding was a six foot hive. Mickey estimated the hive had been there two or three years. CBS 2 reports that it took Mickey six hours to remove all the bees, all the while getting stung. He had to find the queen bee in order to move the hive to a different location. He brought down boxes and boxes of the honeybees so the entire colony could be taken to a farm. Guess how much honey was in the hive. SIXTY POUNDS.

More from New Jersey 101.5