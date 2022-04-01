Festival for spicy food lovers coming to Atlantic City

The Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Festival is coming to Atlantic City on May 21. What exactly is it? It’s a “festival devoted to exploring all things flavor! It's an opportunity for culinary discovery. It's an interactive ‘you be the judge.’”

Some of the hot sauces will be from: Coney Island Saucery, Hank Sauce, Hot Graham, Fire Hiney, Frankly Deep, Hell’s Kitchen, Jersey Girl, El Diablo, Moon Goddess, and Whitehouse Station.

Local restaurants will be participating in the Chili Knock Out, including Bourre, Cuzzie’s Pizzeria Kitchen, Duck Town Tavern and Liquors, Essl’s Dugout, Slab House, Tennessee Beer Hall, and Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House.

Some of the activities at the festival include a pepper eating contest: “7 brave contestants will be invited to the Chili Knock-Out and Spicy Food Fest stage to test their resolve, chomping down on some of the hottest peppers known to man! The survivor receives a $100 cash prize and bragging rights, everyone else gets a spicy snack!” You must be 21 and “of sound mind” to participate.

A $5,000 prize is available to the chili cook-off winner. $2,5000 (and a championship belt) goes to the winner, while the other $2,500 is given to the chef's charity of choice.

There will also be an artists’ village, various vendors, and signature cocktails and craft beers.

Tickets are $25 if you want to take part in the chili judging and $15 without judging.

The event is outdoors at 114 S. New York Ave. in the Orange Loop.

Stay up to date on their Facebook page or at the event’s website.

