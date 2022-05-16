South Jersey transit port is turning into an entertainment hub

Everybody is always looking for the newest hottest destination in New Jersey. We’re a small state it and almost seems like every single entertainment venue has a “been there, done that” vibe to it. But it’s about time that something that has been around and known about forever has a new spin put on it.

This is going to be the hottest entertainment destination/venue that New Jersey has seen in a very long time. And the interesting thing about it is that it used to be a “go through” and now it is a “go to.”

It’s called Ferry Park.

Some of you may know it as the Cape May/Lewes Ferry Terminal, but now it’s so much more than that. It is now a multi-use attraction/destination where people can travel from all over the state to eat, dine, spend the day, shop, and, yes, catch the ferry.

What is now being called Ferry Park is actually two things: An expansion of the ferry terminal venue as well as a big hospitality project which is being overseen by a company called Exit Zero hospitality.

According to Jersey Digs, the ongoing revitalization is a project between Exit 0 and the Delaware River and Bay Authority. They’ve already opened up the restaurants Boat Drinks, The Lookout, Exit Zero Ferry Station, and Café 64.

What a great move to take a beautifully picturesque location with its stunning water views and turn what was generally a utilitarian transit hub into a destination.

The entire renovation will run through a two-year period but with those restaurants open and functioning, this must-see destination is off to a great start. Ferry Park, The larger project, has in its plans a new community park with landscaping, recreational games, and a mini shopping village set to feature some of Cape May’s favorite stores.

So first, we have a great venue with indoor and outdoor spaces, beautiful water views for weddings and events, and then, phase two of the project will involve the park, where there will be local shops, a hammock grove surrounded by trees, bocce ball courts, outdoor table tennis and a stage for concerts. For the kids, there will be a playground and mini-golf.

Although the completion of the project is not slated to happen until next year, there will still be plenty of events happening this summer that make this a great destination already. Some of those events include a concert series and Monday night movies. Ferry Park will also be the home of the Exit Zero Jazz Festival, which is already underway.

A lot of South Jerseyans have already been well aware of the Cape May/Lewes Ferry but will be amazed when they see its transformation. Those of us in Central and North Jersey can’t wait to greet it for the first time.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

