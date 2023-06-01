🚗 An advancing bill is essentially an extension of New Jersey's Move Over law

🚗 More than a dozen states have already made the move

🚗 Advocates say being on the side of the road is frightening in NJ

New Jersey law states that you must try to switch lanes or slow down lower than the posted speed limit when you pass certain vehicles on the side of the road. Another law states that you need to make the same adjustments for pedestrians, bicyclists, and people on scooters or wheelchairs.

Now, legislators are looking to expand that protection to more individuals — those who've broken down or are dealing with a flat tire on the side of the road.

Under a bill approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Thursday, motorists in New Jersey who are approaching a disabled vehicle need to either make a lane change away from the vehicle or slow down to an acceptable speed, given the vehicle has its hazards lights on, or the disabled motorist has put out flares or reflective triangles.

"When you are on the side of the road ... and these cars are flying by you upwards of 60 mph, it's frightening. Your whole vehicle shakes," said Tracy Noble, who testified in favor of the bill on behalf of AAA Clubs of New Jersey.

AAA's analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System found that 1,703 people were struck while outside of a disabled vehicle in the U.S. from 2016 to 2020. Thirty-seven of those fatalities occurred in the Garden State.

This past January, a father of twin 1-year-old boys was killed while taking care of a flat tire along Routes 1 & 9 in Rahway, when his truck was rear-ended by another pickup.

The legislation is essentially an extension of New Jersey's Move Over law, which aims to give space to emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and garbage trucks that have their lights flashing on the side of the road.

Under the bill, a violation could cost you $100 to $500. You would be assessed motor vehicle points following your third violation of the rule.

According to Noble, 15 states have extended their move-over protections to include motorists with a disabled vehicle at the roadside. Two other states are awaiting their governor's signature on the proposal.

New Jersey's Safe Passing law, which took effect in 2021, requires motorists to switch lanes or slow down when passing people on foot, on bicycles, on scooters, or on wheelchairs.

