Feds slam NJ on COVID veterans homes deaths — what’s next?

🔴 Federal officials say NJ vet homes had "unconstitutional conditions"

🔴 More than 200 COVID-19 deaths of residents, staff

🔴 Justice Department will make sure NJ reforms veterans homes

PARAMUS — New Jersey has agreed to have a federal monitor at two infamous state-run veterans homes that had such poor conditions during the pandemic that the U.S. Department of Justice found they violated residents' civil rights.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division and New Jersey jointly filed the proposed consent decree for a third-party federal monitor on Thursday. It must still be approved by a court.

The Veterans Memorial Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus systemically failed to keep their residents safe during the pandemic, according to a DOJ report last September. A worker at Paramus said the situation was "pure hell."

“Our veterans, who have sacrificed so much, should never have been subject to deficient care. This consent decree provides a detailed roadmap and expert oversight to ensure they are protected, so that they and their families can rely on the veterans homes," said U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park (NJ Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs) NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park (NJ Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs) loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy said the consent decree would allow the state and DOJ to move past their differences.

“We welcome this additional input and oversight. We’re committed to making sure our veterans have the best possible care and quality of life at all three of our Veterans Homes,” said Murphy.

But also on Thursday, the DOJ filed a civil rights complaint against New Jersey. It said the veterans homes failed to follow proper infection control protocols or provide adequate medical care.

Nearly 200 deaths of residents at NJ veterans homes

Federal investigators began looking at the Menlo Park and Paramus facilities in October 2020.

Combined, the facilities for New Jersey veterans can house around 650 residents. At the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, both homes were near capacity, according to the DOJ report.

A Veterans Memorial Home at Paramus residents gets vaccinated 12/28/20 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk) A Veterans Memorial Home at Paramus residents gets vaccinated 12/28/20 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk) loading...

In 2022, they averaged a combined 376 residents — a little more than half their capacities.

According to the report, there were 89 probable COVID-19 deaths at Paramus and 101 probable COVID-19 deaths at Menlo Park. Menlo Park had more deaths than any other long-term care facility in New Jersey during the first wave of the pandemic.

What's next for these NJ veterans homes?

According to the DOJ, the consent decree includes reforms for infection control and emergency operations, plus new measures to keep leadership accountable.

The third-party federal monitor will regularly check in to make sure Menlo Park and Paramus properly implement the reforms.

New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus (NJ Dept. of Military & Veteran Affairs) loading...

If the court approves the consent decree, it would resolve claims that New Jersey violated the Constitution by failing to provide reasonable care.

Recent inspections at the veterans homes showed conditions have already improved, according to Col. Yvonne Mays, the Acting Commissioner of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“The veterans homes at Menlo Park and Paramus have made significant progress confirmed by repeated, independent inspections conducted by the New Jersey Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs," said Mays.

The no-notice surveys of the facilities, conducted last month by the state Department of Health, found zero deficiencies, according to Murphy's office. Other surveys were also conducted this past summer.

