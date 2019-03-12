Feds seize $77M of cocaine off ship at Jersey port

NEWARK — Federal agents last month seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine from a shipping container at the Port of New York and Newark.

The bust, they said, shows just how much cocaine, a party drug of the '80s and '90s, has made a comeback — this time to meet demand for cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

The haul, with an estimated street value of $77 million, is the second-largest cocaine seizure in the port's history.

Authorities said they found 60 packages of white powder on Feb. 28 that tested positive for cocaine.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations rely upon illicit networks throughout the world to supply, transport, and distribute cocaine and other dangerous drugs,” said Brian Michael, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark.

“This is a significant seizure, in fact it is the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since May 1994,” said Troy Miller, director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's New York Field Operations.

