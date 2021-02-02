New Jersey's three day storm is one for the record books with up to 31 inches of snow falling in parts of New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said 11 counties in North and Central Jersey picked up at least a foot of snow.

"And while the south and coast saw mainly rain on Monday, Tuesday looks colder and therefore more wintry. I wouldn't rule out additional light snow accumulations before this nor'easter finally exits," he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday morning asked residents to stay off the roads for another day, calling the storm the worst since snowfalls in 2010 and 1996.

"Toll road authority and private contractor crews are continuing their work so we can get back up and running tomorrow. This has been an all-hands-on-deck storm and these teams have been working around the clock to keep up with the snow and sleet and they have done an extraordinary job," Murphy said.

Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said there's a lot of detail work to be done before the job is done.

"We’re clearing shoulders We’re pushing back ramp areas. We’re trying to make sure that the road dries right, so that’s the next part of our operation here. And we wanna make sure we do that safely. So to the extent you don’t have to be out,"Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

State Police responded to 743 crashes and helped 1,362 motorists as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Below are some of the snow accumulations across the state, according to the National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and Upton, New York.

NJ snowfall totals for Jan. 31-Feb. 2 storm

