This has got to me one of the nastier recalls I've seen in quite a while. The good news is that this recall (as of now) doesn't affect New Jersey or the surrounding area.

However, for anyone looking to travel over the next week or so, or has recently traveled, you need to know about this. A massive recall has been announced for Gold Star Distribution Inc, for potential salmonella contamination due to rodents and their waste. The company itself issued a safety alert back on Dec. 26, 2025.

As of Jan. 30, 2026, the recall covers a large array of products that were sold in Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Again, New Jersey is not currently on this list, but if you're looking to travel to any of those states, or if you just came from those areas, here's what you need to know.

Sprouts recall Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

New Jersey travelers - Affected products

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, this recall is in response to "potential Salmonella contamination, presence of rodent and avian contamination and insanitary conditions during the storage process."

Popular items affected by the recall that travelers commonly purchase include potato chips, cereals, medicines, and more. More specifically, products such as Cheerios, mac & cheese, Nutella, and ketchup are among the massive product list.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

New Jersey travelers - What to do

Again, it's important to stress that this recall does not affect New Jersey directly, but it may affect those traveling to or passing through any of the states listed above.

More info, including a full list of recalled products and what to do if you've been affected while traveling, can be found here at fda.gov.

Nasty, disgusting food sold in NJ that people actually eat From dairy to fish and even meats, these are just some of the foods sold in New Jersey markets that, for whatever reason, people actually eat. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Foods sold in NJ grocery stores that never expire Plus others that'll last up to a year or more if stored properly. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.