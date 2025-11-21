M&M's have been a part of our society for a really long time. From childhood to adulthood, those colorful little candies have been a part of us for pretty much our entire lives.

Through its history, the M&M's have gone through numerous changes. Today, they come in a variety of flavors, plus numerous specialty variations that feature colors only making an appearance during holidays and promotional periods.

Speaking of which, the six main colors of the M&M's have also gone through their own transformation over the years. Yes, some colors have remained since the beginning, but you'd be surprised by how many changes there have been throughout the years.

M&M colors today

Bringing it back to today, the six main colors in a regular bag of M&M's is red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and brown. And although there technically is nothing different about them other than the colors, some New Jerseyans insist that some colors are better than others.

Even when it comes to flavor, some of us believe one color tastes better than another, even though we know they're all technically the same. And it's fun to pick favorites.

Jersey's favorite colors

I recently got into a conversation about this very topic regarding favorite M&M colors, and thought it would be fun to ask you what your favorite M&M colors are.

According to our Sunday morning listeners, most of the colors tied with red, blue, brown, and green all sharing the top spot. Yellow was next, with orange in last place.

But even with that, we're fairly divided on the great M&M debate - a Jersey candy with a rich, colorful history.

