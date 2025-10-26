With Halloween right around the corner, the trends are in regarding what candies are selling the most. And when it comes to New Jersey, we clearly have our favorite.

But before we dive into it, we also have a second win. And that win translates into a national victory for New Jersey.

I know I know, it's just candy, but it's exciting. And again, Halloween's right around the corner so why not get excited about it all?

With that said, let's get into it. We'll start off with national favorites since that ties into what the results are for New Jersey.

Most popular in the U.S.

Not just one, but two of the national favorites have ties to New Jersey. What's more? They're the top two.

According to the latest from Allrecipes, the second most popular candy in the U.S. is M&M's. And if that sounds familiar, it should.

M&M's is produced by Mars, which is a Jersey company. Although, can someone really taste the difference between the different colors? We can pretend, right?

As for the number one candy? That would be the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. But hold up, what does that have to do with New Jersey? Here's the tie.

Most popular in New Jersey

New Jersey's favorite Halloween candy is the same as the nations most popular. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup remains the top candy choice for Halloween in New Jersey.

And just for reference, the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is made by Hershey, a Pennsylvania win.

