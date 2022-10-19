Fatal crash between pickup, car closes Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ

OLD BRIDGE — A collision between a pickup truck and a car closed both directions of Route 9 during the morning commute on Wednesday.

The crash happened southbound just past the intersection of Route 9 and Old Bridge Matawan Road around 6:30 a.m., according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

Video of the scene shows torn-up grass from a northbound car that veered across the median and into the path of a southbound pickup truck. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one fatality.

The closure caused heavy traffic on Routes 18, 34 and 79 as commuters tried to avoid the closure.

Route 9 had fully reopened as of noon.

NJ Transit buses that travel on Route 9 had 45-minute delays. NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored on NJ Transit rail.

Old Bridge police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

