Fatal crash between pickup, car closes Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ

Crash scene on Route 9 in Old Bridge (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)(NJ DOT)

OLD BRIDGE — A collision between a pickup truck and a car closed both directions of Route 9 during the morning commute on Wednesday.

The crash happened southbound just past the intersection of Route 9 and Old Bridge Matawan Road around 6:30 a.m., according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

Video of the scene shows torn-up grass from a northbound car that veered across the median and into the path of a southbound pickup truck. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one fatality.

The closure caused heavy traffic on Routes 18, 34 and 79 as commuters tried to avoid the closure.

Route 9 had fully reopened as of noon.

NJ Transit buses that travel on Route 9 had 45-minute delays. NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored on NJ Transit rail.

Old Bridge police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

