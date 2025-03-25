Famous pizza joint expands at Jersey Shore

Peter Grippo and Monica Cione are in a win-win relationship. Cione has been the owner of Rocco’s Pizza in Bradley Beach. She named it after her dog Rocco (who’s a good boy!?), and her passion has been helping animals. She regularly donates to local shelters at the Jersey Shore.

Then there’s Grippo, whose passion is the pizza. He owns Brooklyn Square Pizza with locations in Toms River, Jackson and Manalapan.

He’s particularly passionate about their upside-down Brooklyn square pizza. He puts the cheese on the bottom, followed by the sauce, then extra-virgin olive oil and finally Pecorino Romano cheese. It’s their signature dish.

By putting the cheese first, the cheese cooks into the dough," he told Asbury Park Press. “When you bite it, you get a combination of flavors.

Gotta be honest. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Cione is partnering with Grippo and Rocco’s is becoming a fourth Brooklyn Square Pizza. Maria will be able to concentrate more on her passion for helping animals and Grippo can crack into the Bradley Beach market.

He’s already gotten some fame thanks to Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and his One Bite reviews.

"Let’s get the Brooklyn 8.9 out there, let's serve the beach community," Grippo said of the collaboration, referring to the very high score his pizza earned from Portnoy.

The transition from Rocco’s to Brooklyn Square should be complete in a few weeks. If you long to try that famous upside pie, well, get in line. You’ll find them at 812 Main Street, Bradley Beach.

Mangia!

