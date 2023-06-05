Famous NJ bakery just closed for good after half a century

In the 1970s, nearly half a century ago, George Sipos opened a bakery that became a legend. You could get pastries. You could get cupcakes and delicious desserts and birthday cakes. But they super-served the Hungarian and Polish communities of Perth Amboy with traditional baked goods like Hungarian Beigli, Kifli cookies, Polish babka bread and other treats.

They were incredibly popular at holidays and people would line up out the door.

George Sipos spent about 30 years serving his community from the bake shop at 365 Smith St. When he retired he sold it to two lifelong bakers who kept the tradition going under the Sipos name for another generation.

As the demographics of Perth Amboy expanded so did their line of Danish and pastry offerings appealing to a growing Hispanic population. They started selling Mexican conchas, tres leches cake and pan tortuga. Great bakers and smart business.

Now it's all come to an end.

Part of the message on May 25 from their Facebook page read:

We are very thankful to all of our loyal customers for the continuous patronage and support over the decades. We have built wonderful relationships with all of you, both near and far, and we are sad to say goodbye. Whether you were a daily customer, travelled from out of town during the holiday seasons to get traditional Hungarian baked goods, or ordered from our website to be shipped across the country, we appreciate you. To the community of Perth Amboy and beyond, it has been great serving you. We will miss you.

Their last day was Sunday. June 4 the doors to Sipos' Bakery closed permanently. Another spirit in the night (as Bruce would say) from the New Jersey business landscape.

It's sad when these stand-alone, non-chain places shutter. If you travel the country you know that it's what really has set the Garden State apart from food offered around the country. Here we've historically had more mom and pop places, less corporate-driven fare.

For a lot of families in Perth Amboy and beyond, the holidays just lost a little something. RIP Sipos'.

