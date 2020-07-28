She’s 10 feet 2 inches long, has her own Twitter, and can ping with the best of them. She’s a great white shark known as Miss May and she’s baaaaack. A ping was picked up off the coast of Atlantic City by the Ocearch team tracking her. And to think not long ago she was off the coast of hot spot Florida and she has the audacity to swim in from out of state and not quarantine! Doesn’t she read NJ1015.com?

She was originally tagged off Mayport, Florida and it’s no easy task. If you think it’s as simple as shooting a tracking device into her with a dart gun from a safe distance think again. Watch the video below of when she was tagged to learn how they really do it. It’s far more involved than you’d think. Raise your hand if you want the swabbing for mucous job.

The research group has been following her since her tagging in February of last year. In that year and a half she’s also shown a fondness for the waters off Avalon and Long Beach Island.

Some great white fun facts:

They are the largest predatory fish in the world.

They have up to 300 teeth arranged in multiple rows.

They can swim at speeds of 15 miles per hour.

They can detect one drop of blood in 25 gallons of water.

