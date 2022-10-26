LODI — The Jersey strip club famously featured in "The Sopranos" is being sued by the family of a man who authorities say was beaten by five patrons and then run over by a drunk driver.

Marko Guberovic, 38, of Clifton, was attacked by a group of men from New York around 3:30 a.m. on May 22, 2021, outside of Satin Dolls on Route 17, according to Bergen County prosecutors. They left him in the left lane of the state highway, where he was then fatally struck by a red BMW M8.

The lawsuit accuses Satin Dolls servers of not cutting off the attackers after they became "visibly intoxicated and a danger to others." It was filed by attorney David Wikstrom on behalf of Guberovic's sister in Bergen County Superior Court on Tuesday.

The strip club may be better known as the Bada Bing!, its fictional name throughout all six seasons of the HBO drama 'The Sopranos.' New Jersey 101.5 reached out to Satin Dolls for comment on Tuesday.

The lawsuit also lists the five attackers and Fort Lee man Bryan Wood as defendants. It seeks a jury trial and damages.

5 NY men charged in beating

Following Guberovic's death, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella accused five young men from Ridgefield Park, NY of beating Guberovic and leaving him in the road.

Prosecutors said the men punched Guberovic several times and fled in a Jeep.

Kevin Agudelo, Christian Reyes, Julio Pena, Ardian Hoti, and Fero Hoti were each charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Driver charged in Guberovic's death

In September 2021, Bergen County prosecutors charged Bryan Wood, 36, of Fort Lee, with strict liability vehicular homicide. Wood was accused of being drunk being the wheel of a 2020 BMW M8 that struck Guberovic.

Wood was charged with third-degree death by auto and released at the time.

Includes previous reporting from Erin Vogt.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

