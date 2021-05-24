5 beat NJ man outside famed strip club and let him get run over, cops say

LODI — An early morning fight near an infamous strip club in North Jersey on Saturday turned deadly, and now five young men are facing criminal charges.

Kevin Agudelo and Christian Reyes, both 22, Julio Pena and Ardian Hoti, both 23, and 24-year-old Fero Hoti have been accused of beating up a 38-year-old man and leaving him in the left lane of Route 17 where he was struck and killed by an oncoming car.

The incident unfolded outside of Satin Dolls, the club that featured prominently in “The Sopranos” by its HBO alias, “Bada Bing,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

All five young men from Ridgefield Park got into a fight with Marko Guberovic, of Fair Lawn, who was left lying on the state highway a short distance from the club as the group returned to a vehicle, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Shortly after, Guberovic was struck by a red 2020 BMW M8 while the car with Agudelo, Reyes, Pena and the Hotis took off.

Ardian Hoti & Fero Hoti (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

The Daily Voice also reported that the group had been waiting for dancers to leave the club when the fight started.

Agudelo, Reyes, Pena and both Ardian and Fero Hoti have each been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Kevin Agudelo, Christian Reyes, Julio Pena (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit Guberovic’s surviving relatives by covering funeral expenses had collected more than $10,000 as of Monday evening. The online fundraising effort was coordinated by “the Footlocker Family” out of Paramus.

The Hotis were arrested on Long Island and were awaiting extradition back to New Jersey on Monday, while the other three suspects were arrested in Ridgefield Park, Musella said.

