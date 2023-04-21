Family friendly golf facility just a short drive from NJ

We're in full spring mode here in New Jersey. It's the time of year to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Pick up some hobbies that you can do outside, and a great one for that is golf. I wrote about this a few weeks ago, which you can check out here.

A common fear among beginner golfers is being bad and not understanding the game. Some feel they aren't sure how they can get better.

Well Bridge Street Golf in Morrisville PA has all the answers you could be looking for. It's just a short drive over the bridge from Trenton and has a driving range, chip and putt course, mini golf course and they even provide lessons to help with your swing.

If you want to hit balls for hours on end to work on your swing, go to their driving range! Want to work on your short game and learn how to shoot better scores? Use their chip and putt course! Need help with your swing? Let one of their teaching professionals show you the ropes on how to improve your game so you can shoot lower scores.

And if all of that doesn't work for you, they have the mini golf course you could go and play! They have two 18-hole mini golf courses that are newly carpeted and have very fun layout designs. You'll be sure to have a fun time playing there.

They have been open since 1967 and even provide clubs for you at the facility in case you don't have your own. It's heaven for golfers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

