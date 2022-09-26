How does this sound?

Veggies on a stick. Gourmet hot dogs. Pumpkin ice cream drizzled with cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese glaze.

Mini hay bales and handmade whiskey barrel cutting boards. Local bands. Vendors. Fun stuff for kids to do.

Yes, fall is coming to life in my town of Flemington with the Hunterdon Harvest Fest. It happens Saturday, Oct. 1 with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 2.

You’ll find more than 50 vendors like Doggie Style with those gourmet hot dogs, The Salad Basket with those delicious veggies, Humdoo Ice Cream scooping out that pumpkin flavor, Deer Run Hay Farm with that fall décor and Allston Creek Farm with those cool cutting boards. Much, much more!

Massonstock Massonstock loading...

This is all happening on Stangl Road (which is known for its artisan vibe) in Flemington in the heart of Hunterdon County.

Best of all?

Admission and parking are FREE!

I know Stangl like the back of my hand. It’s where my daughter got her ears pierced at Diamond Heart Studios. It’s where alone Lone Eagle Brewing is.

To find it take Route 12 to the parking lot entrance by Liberty Village and then go on foot on Stangl Road by the south end near the Polo Outlet and Lone Eagle Brewing.

If you don’t think this is the perfect way to kick off fall listen to what Robin Lapidus, Executive Director at the Flemington Community Partnership has to say.

“Flemington is the heart of Hunterdon County, we are 100% Jersey Country with a vibrant artisan district and a historic Main Street where the majority of buildings throughout the borough are on the National Historical Register. We are surrounded by 1,600 farms, outstanding breweries, wineries, and something for everyone. Flemington is in the sweet spot of Hunterdon County, which is truly the ‘Garden’ of the Garden State.”

Robin is spot on. Maybe I’ll see you there. Happy fall!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

