Fall colors NJ men & women are expected to wear

The latest trends are in, and it looks like there's a chance New Jerseyans will be sporting certain colors this fall season. Of course, that's not to say our state will be an outlier in the trends, but based on where the trends have been going, there's a good chance your fall wardrobe might contain a certain color.

What's more, the top colors do seem to differ from men to women, making it a more festive mix. But before we get into the fall trends, are there any colors that both men and women choose as a top choice?

Turns out, there is. But this top color isn't necessarily one for the fall. Rather, it's one that is part of a yearly trend. And before you say it, no, it's not black.

Actually, the top color year-round for both men and women according to yearly trends is blue. That is a top choice for around 57% of men and 35% of women collectively. That means blue is a likely color you'll see many people wearing this fall.

But as mentioned earlier, blue is only part of a yearly trend, not a seasonal one (more on the yearly trends from vmgstudios.com can be found here). When it comes to fall in particular, there are other colors that are added to the mix.

Sweater Weather fall sale NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Let's start with women. According to a recent trends report, red is the top color trending for the fall of 2024. "Cherry tomato red" to be more precise, meaning it's more like a brighter shade of red as opposed to a darker shade like maroon or burgundy.

Other colors include a tropical blue shade at #2, followed by an eggplant purple at #3 (more on this year's fall trends for women from purewow.com can be found here).

So a brighter red might be the trending top color for women, but is that the same for men? Not quite. But the latest trends here also include a nice collection of colors.

Fall clothing fashion in NJ Canva (Townsquare Edit) loading...

According to the latest trends for men, there are three colors that seem to be about equal this fall. Those colors are navy blue, grey, and a certain shade of beige referred to as oatmeal (More from Westwood Hart here).

Of course, the sources above are just guides, but they do point to what the trends seem to be for the upcoming fall. And honestly? Bright red, light blue, purple, navy, grey, and beige are all perfect colors to go with the autumn season.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.