Facebook Live — peppers, taxes and NJ Transit!

As you know, every Tuesday we have an opportunity to have a conversation live on Facebook after the broadcast.

This Tuesday I admittedly got distracted by garden peppers brought in by our mid-day host Dennis Malloy. They were good enough to talk about. Yes, I’ll post a recipe soon.

Of course eventually I brought the conversation back to NJ Transit and the credit they’re taking for getting people back and forth to the Rolling Stones concert last week followed by cancellations to start the work week making things difficult for commuters. Wonder how many connected insiders had tickets to the concert?

We also discussed the fact that the Governor and his political shills always talk about revenue and have yet to address the very real issue of cutting spending in the Garden State. I’ve made numerous recommendations regarding how to divert some of the outrageous subsidies to Rutgers, and another $700 or so million wasted on things that are completely unnecessary like art in public buildings.



