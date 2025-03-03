Where to buy your fabric in NJ now that Joann Fabrics and Crafts is closing
You may be wondering where to buy fabric in New Jersey now that Joann Fabrics and Crafts is closing for good.
Founded in 1943, the company is scheduled to shut down more than 800 stores by the end of May 2025, including 11 locations in the state of New Jersey, after filing for bankruptcy twice in the past year.
After more than 80 years in business, the Ohio-based American fabrics and crafts retail chain will shutter following a bankruptcy auction that "put Joann's assets under new leadership," according to USA Today.
For decades, Joann has been the nationwide go-to for local custom clothing designers and dressmakers, as well as sewing, school and home textile projects, thanks to the store's convenient cut-to-order fabric department.
With all New Jersey Joann stores set to shut their doors forever in the upcoming weeks, we've rounded up some places where you can still buy fabric in New Jersey, from large national chains to smaller, local businesses.
Local NJ Fabric Stores
Did you know New Jersey has a number of fabric and sewing supply stores located all across the state, from North Jersey to Central Jersey and South Jersey?
You'll find unique and curated options that big chain stores can't offer, and some local fabric shops even offer workshops, events and sewing classes. So, shop small and support your local fabric shop!
Here are some fabric stores in New Jersey:
Fabric Warehouse
382 Main St
Belleville, NJ
Just Make It Sew
316 Farnsworth Ave
Bordentown, NJ
Five Star Fabric House
1092 Main Ave
Clifton, NJ
Fabric Mall
1340 Main Ave
Clifton, NJ
Sew Jersey
36 NJ-10
East Hanover, NJ
Fabric Guy
1655 Oak Tree Rd #235
Edison, NJ
Mivia Fabrics
954 Sherman Ave
Elizabeth, NJ
Fabricland
270 US-22 West
Green Brook Township, NJ
Stitch N Sew
123 E County Line Rd
Lakewood, NJ
Fabric Warehouse
970 New Brunswick Ave
Rahway, NJ
Fabricated for You
1081 NJ-37
Toms River, NJ
Urban Sewciety
361 South Avenue E
Westfield, NJ
Michaels
Some Michaels stores have a fabric and sewing department with up to 1,400 cut-to-order styles available, depending on location. The craft chain offers "a vast selection of high-quality fabrics, perfect for beginners and seasoned sewers alike."
According to their website, the following Michaels stores in New Jersey feature a fabric department:
Michaels East Hanover
410 State Rte 10
Michaels May Landing
240 Consumer Square
Michaels New Brunswick
869 Route 1
Michaels Princeton
300 Nassau Park Blvd
Michaels Rio Grande
3201 Route 9 S
Michaels Vineland
3849 S Delsea Dr, Ste A3
Walmart and Hobby Lobby
Walmart is one of the more widely available chains that sells fabric and other sewing-related goods, including their signature Value Cuts assorted fabric bundles. Not every Walmart has a fabric department, however, and stock varies by location.
You can also find fabric by the yard, fabric scraps and other sewing supplies at most Hobby Lobby stores.
Online Fabric Stores
If the fabric options at your local big chain just won't do, you can always order fabric online, with thousands of fabric options to choose from via e-stores such as FabricWholesaleDirect.com, MoodFabrics.com and even Etsy. Happy sewing!
