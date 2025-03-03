Where to buy your fabric in NJ now that Joann Fabrics and Crafts is closing

You may be wondering where to buy fabric in New Jersey now that Joann Fabrics and Crafts is closing for good.

Founded in 1943, the company is scheduled to shut down more than 800 stores by the end of May 2025, including 11 locations in the state of New Jersey, after filing for bankruptcy twice in the past year.

After more than 80 years in business, the Ohio-based American fabrics and crafts retail chain will shutter following a bankruptcy auction that "put Joann's assets under new leadership," according to USA Today.

For decades, Joann has been the nationwide go-to for local custom clothing designers and dressmakers, as well as sewing, school and home textile projects, thanks to the store's convenient cut-to-order fabric department.

With all New Jersey Joann stores set to shut their doors forever in the upcoming weeks, we've rounded up some places where you can still buy fabric in New Jersey, from large national chains to smaller, local businesses.

Local NJ Fabric Stores

Did you know New Jersey has a number of fabric and sewing supply stores located all across the state, from North Jersey to Central Jersey and South Jersey?

You'll find unique and curated options that big chain stores can't offer, and some local fabric shops even offer workshops, events and sewing classes. So, shop small and support your local fabric shop!

Here are some fabric stores in New Jersey:

Fabric Warehouse

382 Main St

Belleville, NJ

Just Make It Sew

316 Farnsworth Ave

Bordentown, NJ

Five Star Fabric House

1092 Main Ave

Clifton, NJ

Fabric Mall

1340 Main Ave

Clifton, NJ

Sew Jersey

36 NJ-10

East Hanover, NJ

Fabric Guy

1655 Oak Tree Rd #235

Edison, NJ

Mivia Fabrics

954 Sherman Ave

Elizabeth, NJ

Fabricland

270 US-22 West

Green Brook Township, NJ

Stitch N Sew

123 E County Line Rd

Lakewood, NJ

Fabric Warehouse

970 New Brunswick Ave

Rahway, NJ

Fabricated for You

1081 NJ-37

Toms River, NJ

Urban Sewciety

361 South Avenue E

Westfield, NJ

Michaels

Some Michaels stores have a fabric and sewing department with up to 1,400 cut-to-order styles available, depending on location. The craft chain offers "a vast selection of high-quality fabrics, perfect for beginners and seasoned sewers alike."

According to their website, the following Michaels stores in New Jersey feature a fabric department:

Michaels East Hanover

410 State Rte 10

Michaels May Landing

240 Consumer Square

Michaels New Brunswick

869 Route 1

Michaels Princeton

300 Nassau Park Blvd

Michaels Rio Grande

3201 Route 9 S

Michaels Vineland

3849 S Delsea Dr, Ste A3

Walmart and Hobby Lobby

Walmart is one of the more widely available chains that sells fabric and other sewing-related goods, including their signature Value Cuts assorted fabric bundles. Not every Walmart has a fabric department, however, and stock varies by location.

You can also find fabric by the yard, fabric scraps and other sewing supplies at most Hobby Lobby stores.

Online Fabric Stores

If the fabric options at your local big chain just won't do, you can always order fabric online, with thousands of fabric options to choose from via e-stores such as FabricWholesaleDirect.com, MoodFabrics.com and even Etsy. Happy sewing!