F-18 jet flyover on 9/11 anniversary canceled

A flyover by an F-18 jet over the Hudson River on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks has been canceled.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management initially put word out Thursday afternoon about the flyover on its Twitter account, drawing widespread.

The flyover was canceled on Friday morning, Lt. DeMathy of the Navy Newsdesk told New Jersey 101.5. A statement from the Navy later said the flyover would have been a training flight, and was not related to any 9-11 memorial commemorations.

NY 1 reported that a request to cancel the flyover by made by New York City Hall.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's office said in a statement to Staten Island Live it was not aware of the flyover and called it "inappropriate." Congressman Max Rose of Staten Island called for its cancellation on his Twitter account, asking "Are you out of your mind?"

The public affairs office at the Joint Base Dix-MacGuire-Lakehurst said it was not aware of the flyover or what agency authorized it.

The 110 -story twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed after being hit by two commercial jets on September 11, 2001. Another hit the Pentagon in Washington and a third crashed in western Pennsylvania.

The OEM referred calls to the U.S. Navy.

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to the flyover as an event to commemorate the 9/11 terror attacks. The Navy has clarified it would have been a training exercise unrelated to memorials of the attacks.

