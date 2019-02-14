I saw a story on Patch.com about a “Sopranos” actor opening an “eyelash boutique” in Wyckoff and I was a little curious since I had never heard of such a business. Maybe it’s because I’m a man, but that struck me as such a narrow niche to serve. I assume there are competitors, but the Patch story mentioned a franchise for eyelash extensions called “Deka Lash.” As far as I can tell from their website , eyelash extensions are all they do; no eyebrow braiding, no makeup styling, just eyelash extensions.

Are these for people whose eyelashes were burned off in a fire? Is there a congenital condition that causes eyelashes to fall out? Or is this strictly cosmetic? Are long eyelashes that important? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a woman and thought, “Gee, she’d be more attractive with different eyelashes.” Again, according to the Deka Lash website, the cost of eyelash extensions starts at $79.99 to 99.99, which seems pretty steep for something like an eyelash extension.

By the way, the Sopranos actor who is opening the studio in Franklin Lakes is John Bianco who played Gerry Torciano from 2006-2007. The other Deka Lash locations in New Jersey are located in, as mentioned, in Franklin Lakes, as well as Montclair with one coming soon to West Caldwell.

