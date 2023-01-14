Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River

This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open.

Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.

There's a location in Linden, but between you and I, I'm not driving almost 50 miles for a burger.

Thanks to delays with COVID, however, the Ocean County site has been pushed back several times.

If you're thinking "oh great, another burger chain coming to the Jersey Shore" I'll admit I was right there with you.

I mean, when you have Burger 25, Barrier Island Burger, or Woody's at your fingertips it may seem like a little much.

But options are always a good thing, and these Freddy's Steakburgers look pretty good!

So, When Will The Freddy's Steakburger Open In Toms River, NJ?

According to Toms River Online, Freddy's has begun the interior demolition of the old Perkins after getting held up on the approval process for the restaurant's drive-through.

We've seen long waits before — like with Royal Farms in Brick.

It was announced back in 2018 that we'd be getting one and it didn't actually open its doors until the end of 2022.

A representative from Freddy's says that the new location will be ready to serve the community by late spring or early summer of this year.

It may not be the hard open date we want, but it's a step in the right direction!

