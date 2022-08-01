Ex-youth leader accused of sharing thousands of child sex abuse files

A 71-year-old Marlton man who helped run a youth group for a Catholic church in Cherry Hill has been accused of having a massive stash of child sexual abuse material.

Arnold DiBlasi used an online chat room to distribute more than 11,000 files of child sexual abuse material to 30 people, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Monday.

DiBlasi, the former youth group director at Holy Eucharist Parish in Cherry Hill, was arrested July 26 at his home after investigators carried out a search warrant and seized electronic devices.

Child sex abuse files were found on one cell phone — while detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit would further examine the other devices.

A laptop, a desktop computer, an external hard drive, his personal cell phone and several older cell phones were all recovered, authorities confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

The investigation began in May, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the prosecutor’s office about DiBlasi’s online activities.

DiBlasi has so far been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Bradshaw said.

He was briefly held and then released, following a detention hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.

