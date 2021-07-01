Seems this happens more often than you think.

You come out of the store and there's a new ding on the side of your car. Maybe the guy next to you opened his door too fast and parked too close. Or a runaway shopping cart found your car out of a sea of other vehicles.

It seems like something that isn't a big deal, but isn't it aggravating that people would hit your car and then just leave?

A few months ago it happened to one of our listeners who sent us a note on the free NJ1015 app.

After her car was hit in the parking lot of a local NJ grocery store, she went into speak with the managers hoping they had a camera. The manager said that the first step would be to file a police report. Officer Delio Coutinho from the Montgomery Township Police Department was the responding officer and is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week.

It may seem a simple task, but the officer was patient and kind as the listener told us they "struggled nervously" to give the officer their license and registration. A few months later while shopping at the same store, the manager approached and told our listener that the officer did collect the tape and painstakingly went through and was able to find the car and located the driver.

The driver was held accountable for the "hit and run."

In the words of our listener's #BlueFriday submission, described the officer as a "dedicated, patient, determined police officer that takes his job of serving the public with commitment."

Officer Delio Coutinho should be proud of carrying on the professionalism and community support we've come to expect from New Jersey's Finest.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

