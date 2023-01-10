70-year-old woman killed in two-car crash in Roseland, NJ

ROSELAND — A 70-year-old Caldwell woman has been killed in a two-car crash.

Officers notified the county’s crime scene investigation bureau of the accident on Monday just after noon.

The crash occurred near 101 Eisenhower Parkway. Christine Perrella, one of the drivers involved, was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

No charges have been filed. The circumstances leading up to the accident have also not been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-847-7432.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.