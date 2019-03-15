Eric Scott’s Guinness Irish Beef Stew

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Even if you are making traditional corned beef and cabbage Sunday, this Guinness Irish Beef Stew is the perfect compliment. It's even better the second day, especially if you party like a Leprechaun the night before. Made in your slow cooker, a pint of Guinness helps create a rich and creamy gravy to compliment the hearty pieces of beef, carrots, and potato.

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how it's made.

Shopping List:

2-3 pounds of stew meat, cubed into 1½-inch pieces

2½ pounds red potatoes

1½ cups sliced carrots

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup frozen peas

2 medium chopped onions

4 cups beef stock

1 can Guinness Stout beer

1 tsp. ground oregano

1 tsp. ground thyme

1 bay leaf

4 cloves chopped garlic

4-5 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

½ cup flour (white, whole wheat or coconut)

