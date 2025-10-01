Call me basic, but I’m totally on board with the açai bowl trend that’s been going on for the past decade or so.

Maybe it’s because my sister worked at one, so there’s nostalgic fondness there, but I also like how you can customize your bowl with different ingredients and toppings.

It’s like the fro-yo faze of the late 2000s, but you feel slightly healthier because fruit is involved.

Açai restaurants in New Jersey

A brand new açai spot has opened in Lyndhurst. If you’re in the area and haven’t heard of Enjoyabowls, you’re going to want to check them out.

"Açai berries are known for their unique taste, often described as a blend of berries and chocolate, and are considered a ‘superfood’ due to their high nutritional value," the restaurant says on its website.

Enjoyabowls opens in Lyndhurst

The restaurant aims to provide a unique experience for its customers, where they can create their own delicious bowls filled with fruit and various toppings.

They offer individualized bowl combinations like a Nutella Bowl, Blue Tide Bowl, or Red Bowl, as well as a build-your-own option. You can also enjoy their sandwiches, pastries, salads, coffee beverages, and more.

We aim to inspire healthy eating habits by offering a variety of delicious and creative açai bowl combinations that are balanced in flavor and texture, and cater to various dietary preferences.

Acai bowls

You can try out these tasty bowls for yourself at the new location at 341 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ.

Their original New Jersey spot is at 1100 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard in Harrison, NJ.

Both Enjoyabowls locations are open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Join us on this exciting journey as we strive to be the go-to destination for acai lovers, a place where health, sustainability, and deliciousness converge to create an unforgettable experience.

Oh, and for anyone still unsure: it’s pronounced “ah-sigh-EE.”

Enjoy!

