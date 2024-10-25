Violent threats made against pro-Palestinian bakery, owner says

✅ The Baklava Lady bakery has been pro-Palestine before the Hamas attack on Israel

ENGLISHTOWN — A pro-Palestinian bakery owner and her family was threatened with violence, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The Baklava Lady bakery has been consistent in its support for Palestine via its social media before the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. As the first anniversary of the attack approached, the bakery placed a sign on the sidewalk stating their position.

“We only serve those who believe in peace for all. Free Palestine. Hands off Lebanon. Real food. Real values," the sign said.

A picture of the sign posted on the bakery's social media with the message, "staying silent is never an option" brought increased media attention to the bakery. Supporters from both sides of the issue demonstrated with flags and banners along Main Street in Englishtown on Saturday, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Business, threats increase

Owner Naciye Emren told the Asbury Park Press that the additional attention has brought an increase in business and that standing firm in one's beliefs is the right thing to do.

The sign has also attracted unwanted attention to the bakery, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut, in a statement, did not disclose the specific threat but said that Emren's information has been put online and she is fearful of a brick being thrown through the window He called for Englishtown police to increase its patrol of the area.

Maksut also wants local elected officials to condemn the "acts of hate and intimidation."

“No one should live in fear for standing up for justice and peace. The threats against Baklava Lady and their family are part of a larger pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing voices who speak out against the genocide in Palestine," Maksut said.

