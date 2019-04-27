English vs Modern English in NJ

You might say...that we have our own way of saying things here in New Jersey.

Having said that, let's play a game that I'm calling "English vs Modern English."

Ready?

English: " Oops...I really screwed that up. "

Modern English: " My bad. "

You know it's true.

While you're pondering it all, enjoy...

"I Melt With You" by Modern English, one of "New Jersey's Greatest Hits" on the weekend, on New Jersey 101.5.

And, if you didn't laugh just a little at my wordplay... my bad .