End of Yappy Hour? Ruff times for Asbury Park’s Wonder Bar

A long-standing tradition dog owners in the Asbury Park area love looks like it’s coming to an end. Yappy Hour may be no more.

On Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from April through November on Wonder Bar’s large deck and beach area, people are welcome to bring their cockapoo (or any other breed) while they enjoy a cocktail. Yappy Hour is normally 4 to 7 p.m. just like many humans-only happy hours.

This has been going on for more than a decade. That’s more than 70 dog years! It raises money for local animal rescues and manager Debbie DeLisa tells NJ.com it brings the community together as well.

“We would like to continue this camaraderie by being able to welcome them into a beautiful, safe environment both for the pups and the people,” she said.

There’s a good chance it’s all going away because of a construction project that can take up the land they need to keep Yappy Hour going. A residential complex is in the offing and the planning shows no impact to the Wonder Bar building itself but it would eliminate its deck and much of the sandy area they need to keep their dog customers coming.

The developer says they’re trying to work with Wonder Bar to minimize any impact. Something that could take away their deck doesn’t sound minimal.

For the Asbury Park pooch faithful, don’t lose hope. It’s only in the land use approval process phase and nothing final has been decided. The project would take about two years to complete.

