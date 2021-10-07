Emperor Murphy gives us another privilege ahead of Election Day (Opinion)

Well, well. The hits just keep on coming. Will the generous privileges allowed to us by Gov. Murphy never end?

This time, it’s Halloween.

In an apparent departure from his usual out-of-control prohibition, Gov. Murphy announced earlier this week that Halloween would go on as planned here in New Jersey. And while it’s true that we did, in fact, have some semblance of Halloween last year, his tone has changed considerably.

Just like his recent announcement that he would not go along with CDC guidelines to severely limit Thanksgiving celebrations to either outdoor or virtual ones, this seems uncharacteristic of the governor. He usually takes all the power that we have given him and runs with it.

He claims that the reason it was so easy to make the decision to give the green light to Halloween this year is that this year is different: We now have a vaccine and it “works well.” (Or at least that’s what the governor thinks)

Hold on. There are still enough breakthrough cases in vaccinated people for there to be mask mandates in schools and schools closing down. But, because the governor thinks the shot “works well” he’s giving us free rein on Halloween?

He must have an ulterior motive. He does—being elected again. And he’s right. This year IS different. But not for the reason that he claims.

Expect that from now until the governor is reelected (and it looks like that’s bound to happen).

The governor is going to seem like Santa Claus, being affable and generous when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, or the lack thereof. Also expect that the day after he gets reelected that things will go back to the way they were.

Same emperor, different day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.