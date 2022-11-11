Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge

Elmwood Park, NJ detective saves girl from jumping off a bridge

Elmwood Park Police Facebook Page

A distressed teenage girl found herself on the edge of the Broadway Bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson.

She was on the wrong side of the 8-foot fence, which is designed to prevent people from climbing over.

Thankfully someone alerted law enforcement to the situation and Elmwood Park Police Detective Nick Dimovski responded. He found the 15-year-old kid clinging to the chain link fence with her fingertips coming through.

He immediately put his fingers through the fence to hold only her hands and talk to her to de-escalate the high emotion.

While Police Chief Michael Foligno and Firefighters Andrew Mingione, Lucas Zarate, and Eddie Jiminez were figuring out how to get her out of the precarious situation, she lost her footing. Literally hanging on for life by her fingertips aided by Detective Dimovski's fingertip grip.

While they held on and talked, the firefighters were able to lower rescuers behind the fence and get her to safety.

Imagine saving a life with a fingertip. Just another example of the harrowing experiences that cops go through in the course of an otherwise normal day.

Hopefully, this young girl will get the mental help she needs to get her life on track.

Thanks to Detective Nick Dimovski, she'll at least have that chance.

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
Filed Under: Blue Friday
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM