Ellen DeGeneres keeps giving Newark principal $50K checks

A Newark principal has been gifted another round of cash to help fund his groundbreaking project to serve students in-need, for a total of $100,000.

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed back Akbar Cook, principal of West Side High School, for an episode of her talk show that first aired on Friday. You can watch the clip below:

Cook previously had visited the show back in September 2018 . He told the daytime talk host about his after-school program to keep students safe and his then-vision of installing a free laundry room at his school.

In their first sit-down, DeGeneres gave Cook's school an oversized check for $50,000 from her corporate "friends" at Cheerios. The company also supplied a pantry of food and household items for West Side High School.

DeGeneres surprised Cook again, during their most recent visit, with a second giant check from Cheerios for another $50,000.

Cook said the school's new laundry room has been in near-constant use by students who don't have such resources at home.

Cook and DeGeneres also chatted about a message of encouragement sent by fellow Newark resident, U.S. Senator and Democratic Presidential hopeful Cory Booker.

More from New Jersey 101.5: