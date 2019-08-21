Elizabeth’s Elmora Little League Troopers end World Series run

It's the end of the road for the Elmora Little League team from Elizabeth after falling 4-0 Tuesday to the team from Louisiana.

J.R. Rosado went the full six innings for Elmora and gave up only three hits but the Southwest Regional champions took advantage of three errors by the Troopers. Louisiana scored on an error in the first inning and another three runs in the third inning.

Before the team left the field, Manager Jairo Labrado offered encouragement and pointed out all of the attention and support the team received.

"I love you guys! You had a city behind you, the state of New Jersey behind you," Labrador told his team. "Elizabeth is known in the best light because of you guys and all the work you do. I want to thank you guys. They're here because of you. Elizabeth, your moms, your dads, are so proud of you guys."

The team began their quest for the World Series by defeating the Holbrook Little League team from Jackson to win the 2019 Joe Graziano State Little League Championship. They moved onto the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, where Elizabeth won all but a single game to capture the championship.

The team takes its name from New Jersey State Police Trooper Thomas J. Hanratty, who was killed in 1992 during a traffic stop. He played in the Elmora Youth league as a boy. Members of the Troopers all have Hanratty’s badge number, 4971, on their uniforms.

