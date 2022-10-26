TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died.

Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

A witness told police that the driver of the Explorer got out of his vehicle and looked at the victim but then got back in and sped away. Medical responders arrived at the scene soon after and regained Fisher's pulse but she was later pronounced dead at Southern Monmouth Medical Center, prosecutors said.

Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, is now charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. Prosecutors announced the charge on Wednesday.

Investigators found Oviedo's Explorer in Elizabeth thanks to "information supplied by a concerned citizen," according to a statement from prosecutors. They determined that he had been behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

However, Oviedo was not yet in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. He is considered a fugitive from justice.

“Great teamwork has been exhibited by all of the respective law enforcement agencies and officers involved in this investigation," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "Our focus now is to find Milciades Oviedo and bring him into custody."

Billhimer asked anyone with information regarding Oviedo's whereabouts to contact OCPO Detective Anthony Carrington at 732-929-2027 ext. 3257, or the Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

