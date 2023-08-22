Eleven small businesses that you must go to in NJ

As we do every Monday to kick off the week, we hear from you and shine a spotlight on some of New Jersey's great small businesses.

Jennifer in Cinnaminson - Delran Coffee Shop offering breakfast and lunch, known for great omelets.

Chris in Toms River visited Laurita's Winery in New Egypt for a great weekend experience, including a fantastic seafood truck visit

Sheryl in Middlesex raved about Blue Water Grille in Wildwood owned by the Lerro family

Jim in Jackson called to tell us about Eastern Lines Surf Shop in Belmar

Nick in Waretown owns Get Wet Powerwashing in Forked River

Gloria in Montgomery wants us to try Aunt Chubby's in Hopewell

Michael in Branchburg loves the Lobster House in Cape May

Jackie in Cape May owns Good Deeds Market at 31 Perry street, open 10-8pm offering sustainable products that reduce including their bestselling reusable silicon lid

Tom in Monroe owns A to Z General Contractor Services in Monroe, while he started fresh out of the Marine Corps in 1981. Call 732-320-0614 and ask for Tom or his better half Lisa

Jene in North Brunswick - Graceland Gardens assisted living boutique in North Brunswick. Home like environment, ranch style mansion with 23 suites

Kevin in North Brunswick - The Happy Apple Inn restaurant on the lake, route 539 in Cream Ridge near Hightstown . They've got the best salad bar in Jersey!

