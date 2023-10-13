Election Day in NJ fast approaching, here’s who to look out for (Opinion)

As the countdown to Election Day winds down — with the statewide contest for every legislative seat and hundreds of local offices are on the ballot — I thought it's time to point out some key races to watch.

We are laser focused on local and legislative elections.

The goal is to help bring about a new majority in the Senate and the Assembly.

It's a stretch this year, but there is no doubt we will see some gains in key areas.

Below is a list of candidates who called the show when I opened up the lines. You can also check my endorsed list of candidates from BOE to Council to Mayor to commissioner to the legislature here.

If you want to help us win this year, join me at one of the dozens of events scheduled between now and Election Day!

Jim Palmisano in Brick, Ocean County running for councilman column A

Mark Gioffre running for mayor in River Edge, Bergen County

Noah Fofanah in Franklin Township, Somerset County

Marty Flynn running for mayor in Hamilton, Mercer County

Charlie Dipierro running for mayor in Monroe with council candidate Angan, council in Monroe for 25 years in Middlesex County

Micheline Attieh running for state Senate in district 38 Bergan County

Mike Papas running for Senate in district 16 in Somerset County

Patricia 'Pat' Johnson for Senate in district 14 in Mercer County

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

