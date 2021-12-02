Elderly NJ woman killed: Son’s friend charged with deleting evidence

WASHINGTON BOROUGH – Police have not charged anyone with the homicide of an 84-year-old woman in her home on Tuesday night but a friend of the woman's son has been charged with tampering with evidence.

A neighbor found Elaine Trachin dead on the floor of the Wayne Street home she shared with her son, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Her son, William "Bart" Trachin, 52, suffered traumatic injuries in the attack and was still at a trauma center on Thursday.

Pfeiffer said Kyle P. Kaspereen, 24, of Easton told officers that he had been at their home Tuesday night and also communicated with William by phone about the sale of a motorcycle.

During a break from their interview, officers noticed Kaspereen deleting text messages from his phone, according to Pfeiffer. He told investigators that the texts didn't fit his narrative of what he said during their interview, Pfeiffer said.

Kaspereen was also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and was held at the Warren County Correctional Center.

